Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"You have jaywalked. Please step back behind the line."So said a recording that blared from two loudspeakers at the crossroads near the Gui You Store in Tongzhou district when a man tried to cross the road while walk signal was still red. The recording was accompanied by an instant replay video that showed the man jaywalking on a nearby electronic screen. The mechanism was set up in the area because the traffic there is heavy and many people cross the road without paying attention to the traffic lights. The set up comprises a big screen, a surveillance camera and two loudspeakers installed on two traffic light poles. The camera faces the crosswalk and records anyone who tries to cross the road before the walk sign comes on. According to the traffic police in Tongzhou, the system will be promoted all over Tongzhou in the future, and videos recorded by it will be linked to the social credit system. (Source: The Beijing Daily)