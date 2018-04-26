Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/4/26 15:03:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Social blooper

  6 Plant starter

 10 Wound cover

 14 Ceremonial elegance

 15 Drop-off spot?

 16 Goya's duchess' place

 17 Jack's superior

 20 Old Man's place

 21 Facts for computers

 22 Scottish lords

 23 Trees for flooring

 25 Physics' units of work

 26 LSD, familiarly

 28 Bad stuff in court

 32 Wreck but good

 34 All stretched out

 35 Backtalk, in slang

 38 Othello alias

 42 Rejection words

 43 Common precipitation

 44 Extend a subscription

 45 Eden villain

 48 Tosses in

 49 Achieve perfectly

 51 Hops dryers

 53 Quite a lot

 55 Standard measurement

 56 Boston Harbor drink?

 59 Your ace beats him

 62 Enameled metalware

 63 "___ Christie"

 64 Neural transmitters

 65 Actor Wilson

 66 Blast, as of wind

 67 Staff anew, non-PC

DOWN

  1 Is sentenced to

  2 Persistent pain

  3 Minute dog injuries?

  4 Helpful website letters

  5 Musical exercise

  6 Boil or churn

  7 Writer Ferber

  8 Stroked item

  9 Cleverly artful

 10 Exec's pay

 11 Adhered

 12 French fathers

 13 Thick-stringed guitar

 18 A throw

 19 Crooked poker player

 24 Type of cheese

 26 Abbr. on a memo

 27 Salmon variety

 29 Repair wrongs

 30 U.K. military branch

 31 Hefty ride

 33 Legendary Rhine rock

 35 City in Minnesota

 36 Like cold tea

 37 Church row fillers

 39 Wave maker

 40 It needs mending

 41 All straightened up

 45 Satiny

 46 Milk variety

 47 Dash instrument

 49 Slangy impossible

 50 British pop star

 52 Be a wool gatherer

 53 Director Preminger

 54 Get hooked on hosiery?

 55 Some atomic particles

 57 It's fired up in a lab

 58 Org. kin

 60 It grazes in Africa

 61 Simple chopper (var.)

Solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
