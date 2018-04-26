Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Social blooper
6 Plant starter
10 Wound cover
14 Ceremonial elegance
15 Drop-off spot?
16 Goya's duchess' place
17 Jack's superior
20 Old Man's place
21 Facts for computers
22 Scottish lords
23 Trees for flooring
25 Physics' units of work
26 LSD, familiarly
28 Bad stuff in court
32 Wreck but good
34 All stretched out
35 Backtalk, in slang
38 Othello alias
42 Rejection words
43 Common precipitation
44 Extend a subscription
45 Eden villain
48 Tosses in
49 Achieve perfectly
51 Hops dryers
53 Quite a lot
55 Standard measurement
56 Boston Harbor drink?
59 Your ace beats him
62 Enameled metalware
63 "___ Christie"
64 Neural transmitters
65 Actor Wilson
66 Blast, as of wind
67 Staff anew, non-PC
DOWN
1 Is sentenced to
2 Persistent pain
3 Minute dog injuries?
4 Helpful website letters
5 Musical exercise
6 Boil or churn
7 Writer Ferber
8 Stroked item
9 Cleverly artful
10 Exec's pay
11 Adhered
12 French fathers
13 Thick-stringed guitar
18 A throw
19 Crooked poker player
24 Type of cheese
26 Abbr. on a memo
27 Salmon variety
29 Repair wrongs
30 U.K. military branch
31 Hefty ride
33 Legendary Rhine rock
35 City in Minnesota
36 Like cold tea
37 Church row fillers
39 Wave maker
40 It needs mending
41 All straightened up
45 Satiny
46 Milk variety
47 Dash instrument
49 Slangy impossible
50 British pop star
52 Be a wool gatherer
53 Director Preminger
54 Get hooked on hosiery?
55 Some atomic particles
57 It's fired up in a lab
58 Org. kin
60 It grazes in Africa
61 Simple chopper (var.)
Solution