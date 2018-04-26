Puzzle





ACROSS



1 Social blooper



6 Plant starter



10 Wound cover



14 Ceremonial elegance



15 Drop-off spot?



16 Goya's duchess' place



17 Jack's superior



20 Old Man's place



21 Facts for computers



22 Scottish lords



23 Trees for flooring



25 Physics' units of work



26 LSD, familiarly



28 Bad stuff in court



32 Wreck but good



34 All stretched out



35 Backtalk, in slang



38 Othello alias



42 Rejection words



43 Common precipitation



44 Extend a subscription



45 Eden villain



48 Tosses in



49 Achieve perfectly



51 Hops dryers



53 Quite a lot



55 Standard measurement



56 Boston Harbor drink?



59 Your ace beats him



62 Enameled metalware



63 "___ Christie"



64 Neural transmitters



65 Actor Wilson



66 Blast, as of wind



67 Staff anew, non-PC



DOWN



1 Is sentenced to



2 Persistent pain



3 Minute dog injuries?



4 Helpful website letters



5 Musical exercise



6 Boil or churn



7 Writer Ferber



8 Stroked item



9 Cleverly artful



10 Exec's pay



11 Adhered



12 French fathers



13 Thick-stringed guitar



18 A throw



19 Crooked poker player



24 Type of cheese



26 Abbr. on a memo



27 Salmon variety



29 Repair wrongs



30 U.K. military branch



31 Hefty ride



33 Legendary Rhine rock



35 City in Minnesota



36 Like cold tea



37 Church row fillers



39 Wave maker



40 It needs mending



41 All straightened up



45 Satiny



46 Milk variety



47 Dash instrument



49 Slangy impossible



50 British pop star



52 Be a wool gatherer



53 Director Preminger



54 Get hooked on hosiery?



55 Some atomic particles



57 It's fired up in a lab



58 Org. kin



60 It grazes in Africa



61 Simple chopper (var.)





Solution





