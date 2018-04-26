Happy birthday:



The universe has been trying to send you a message but you have been too distracted to listen. It would be a good idea to take some time out today for some quiet reflection. Listen to your heart and you won't go wrong. Your lucky numbers: 1, 6, 8, 13, 19.







Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You will have to make a tough decision today. Although time is of the essence, take some time to discuss things with family and friends. Although the final decision is yours, they will be able to shed some valuable light on the situation. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Do not be afraid to do whatever you think is fun even if it means others may think your crazy. Approaching life with a child's heart will allow you to recapture the wonder you once felt for everything. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Investments in your future do not have to be limited to those that are financial in nature. Consider spending some time on a developing a new talent or hobby. There is much you can do to make your life more enjoyable. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Feel free to completely unplug yourself from work after you get home tonight. You've earned the right for some time that should be spent with friends and family. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Do not allow hate to poison your heart. It's time to let go of the past and move on to a brighter future. Happiness is not something that is given, but something you have to work hard to hold onto. ✭✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



It's time for some change. Take time out over the next few days to experiment with some new hobbies. The discoveries you make will have a huge impact on your future. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Stay away from emotionally volatile situations today. There is no point for you to get caught up in someone else's drama when there is so much to enjoy. Investments made over the next few days will prove fruitful down the line. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You may feel like you are your own worst enemy as you keep tripping over your own feet today. It will help to take a few steps back to catch your breath and look at things from a different perspective. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Communication will be an issue today. It will be very easy for others to misconstrue what you are trying to say and even the most innocent slip of the tongue may end up stirring up trouble. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Treat each day as a brand new fresh start. It's never too late to take your life in a new direction, all you need is the courage to commit. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to affairs of the heart. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



If a certain habit is creating trouble in your life, it might be time to consider quitting. Although it may be difficult you will be able to succeed with the help of your friends and family. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Travel is in the stars for you. This is an excellent time to get out and head somewhere you have never been to before. Financial investments are looking up, but that doesn't mean you no longer need to budget your money. ✭✭✭