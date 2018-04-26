Middle-aged and senior citizens are taking up amateur modeling and performance to enrich their lives after retirement

Li Li shooting a smartphone ad with a motorcycle Photos: IC

Li Li walking down the runway Photo: IC

Many middle-aged and senior citizens have taken up a new hobby - amateur runway modeling. On average, there are around 1,000 amateur runway modeling teams in Beijing whose members are made up of middle-aged and senior citizens who are pursuing a higher-quality life by trying new things and experiences.Li Li, who was born in 1948, was a math teacher before she retired. She has been an amateur model for about three years and has been shot in more than 100 advertisements. Two companies recently asked her to go to Zhengzhou, Henan Province to shoot ads.For one shoot she accepted, she was required to sit on the back of a moving motorcycle and take selfies. Since the traffic flow was too heavy during the day to complete the shoot, they decided to shoot before dawn. Although Li had not stayed up that late in many years, she still completed the shoot for the ad. During peak business times, Li shoots six or seven ads a month, and she will sometimes need to travel to other provinces to work."Sometimes, I really feel tired, but after I recover, I feel I can just put myself into the next job," she said.Li enjoys her busy life and even treats the trips she takes for the shoots as personal travel. "Without such business, I would feel that something is missing in my life," she said. "I think that living our lives in a happy and positive way is also a kind of contribution to our family."Lin Wei, who is 1.8 meters tall, was one of the earliest middle-aged female amateur models on the scene in Beijing and has been working in the field for more than 10 years. "I went to register to be a model secretly. It was not like what it is now. Nowadays, middle-aged and senior models are recognized by the public and are more and more welcomed."Different from professional models, middle-aged and senior models do not simply walk down the runway; their shows usually focus on a theme. "What we tend to show is inside beauty, which is accumulated by age. Is it ugly when one has wrinkles? Of course not," she said.

Two middle-aged amateur models practice before going on stage. Photos: IC

Lin Wei, who was a professional basketball player Photo: IC

Lin is also a teacher for several training classes. She said that once after a runway show, a young woman approached her and said that after watching her show, she was not afraid of getting old anymore."What she said touched me. I hope that through my efforts, more middle-aged and senior citizens can find their own beauty and become more confident," said Lin. Lin was a professional basketball player. Now, she still participates in basketball competitions as a member of the 60 plus age group.Zhou Meng, 62, worked in a telecommunications company and is now a leader of a modeling team in Chaoyang district. Zhou's influence rubbed off on her granddaughter who is now training on the runway and won the championship in a children's modeling competition.In March, Zhou and her team, with an average age of 55, performed in the Diplomatic Residence Compound, and the foreign audience was seen taking many photos of the performers. "The show aimed to promote Chinese traditional costumes," Zhou said.In 2007, her team, as the representative of similar groups in Beijing, conducted a two-week-long cultural exchange in the US. "We are proud to bring our traditional culture to the world," said Zhou.

Zhou Meng likes to use Chinese traditional accents in her designs. Photo: IC

Hu Xingmei, 54, a middle-aged amateur model, stretching Photo: IC

Zhou likes designing costumes. She integrates the images of Beijing landmarks into costume designs, such as the White Pagoda Temple. She now has three rooms in her home to accommodate the costumes she designs. Her husband supports her hobby and whenever there is a show, he drives there to help Zhou transport the costumes and stage props to the location.

Fashionista Wang Nianwen Photo: IC

Wang Nianwen on the China International Fashion Week runway Photos: IC

Wang Nianwen, 72, is a fashionista."Old people can also chase fashion trends and be stylish," she said. She buys fashion magazines regularly and is keen on traditional Chinese costumes and crafts. She has taken part in many modeling contests and won many awards. Last month, she walked the runway at the China International Fashion Week. "I am going to be on the runway for 10 more years. As long as I can walk, I will insist on doing it," she said.

Bian Guoren, one of the few male models in Beijing's middle-aged and senior modeling teams. Photo: IC

Male models on middle-aged and senior teams are less common than females. Bian Guoren, 70, is 1.86 meters tall and has been on the modeling team for about 15 years. He currently works as a trainer for a modeling team in Tiantongyuan, Changping district. After being an amateur model for several years, Bian started to try stage plays. He drives an hour every week to train in a community activity center from 9 am to 4 pm. There are about 100 people participating in the stage play, all middle-aged and senior citizens, with most of them having no performance background. Under the guidance of professional teachers, they are now training hard to prepare for their performance in July.Global Times