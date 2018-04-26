Auto China 2018 opens in Beijing

Visitors view a displayed concept car of Renault brand at the 2018 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2018)in Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2018. The Auto China 2018 will last from April 25 to May 4 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Visitors view a displayed new energy car at the 2018 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2018)in Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2018. The Auto China 2018 will last from April 25 to May 4 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors view a displayed concept car of Hongqi brand at the 2018 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2018)in Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2018. The Auto China 2018 will last from April 25 to May 4 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors view displayed new energy cars at the 2018 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2018)in Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2018. The Auto China 2018 will last from April 25 to May 4 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors view a displayed concept car of Wey brand at the 2018 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2018)in Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2018. The Auto China 2018 will last from April 25 to May 4 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors view a displayed concept car of Byton brand at the 2018 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2018)in Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2018. The Auto China 2018 will last from April 25 to May 4 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)