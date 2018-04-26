National geopark of 354 square kilometers opens in Hubei

A view of the Changyang Qingjiang National Geopark in Changyang Tujia Autonomous County, Central China's Hubei Province, April 25, 2018. Located along the Qingjiang River, a tributary of China's longest river the Yangtze, the 354.04-square-kilometer geopark is comprised of two parks boasting natural landscapes that include rivers, gorges, and karst landforms, as well as attractions of historical interest. The geopark officially opened on Wednesday. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Shuangyue).

A view of the Changyang Qingjiang National Geopark in Changyang Tujia Autonomous County, Central China's Hubei Province, April 25, 2018. Located along the Qingjiang River, a tributary of China's longest river the Yangtze, the 354.04-square-kilometer geopark is comprised of two parks boasting natural landscapes that include rivers, gorges, and karst landforms, as well as attractions of historical interest. The geopark officially opened on Wednesday. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Shuangyue).

A view of the Changyang Qingjiang National Geopark in Changyang Tujia Autonomous County, Central China's Hubei Province, April 25, 2018. Located along the Qingjiang River, a tributary of China's longest river the Yangtze, the 354.04-square-kilometer geopark is comprised of two parks boasting natural landscapes that include rivers, gorges, and karst landforms, as well as attractions of historical interest. The geopark officially opened on Wednesday. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Shuangyue).

A view of the Changyang Qingjiang National Geopark in Changyang Tujia Autonomous County, Central China's Hubei Province, April 25, 2018. Located along the Qingjiang River, a tributary of China's longest river the Yangtze, the 354.04-square-kilometer geopark is comprised of two parks boasting natural landscapes that include rivers, gorges, and karst landforms, as well as attractions of historical interest. The geopark officially opened on Wednesday. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Shuangyue).

A view of the Changyang Qingjiang National Geopark in Changyang Tujia Autonomous County, Central China's Hubei Province, April 25, 2018. Located along the Qingjiang River, a tributary of China's longest river the Yangtze, the 354.04-square-kilometer geopark is comprised of two parks boasting natural landscapes that include rivers, gorges, and karst landforms, as well as attractions of historical interest. The geopark officially opened on Wednesday. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Shuangyue).

A view of the Changyang Qingjiang National Geopark in Changyang Tujia Autonomous County, Central China's Hubei Province, April 25, 2018. Located along the Qingjiang River, a tributary of China's longest river the Yangtze, the 354.04-square-kilometer geopark is comprised of two parks boasting natural landscapes that include rivers, gorges, and karst landforms, as well as attractions of historical interest. The geopark officially opened on Wednesday. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Shuangyue).