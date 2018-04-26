China Ethnic Song and Dance Ensemble begin month-long Spring Performance season

Awang Losantonju Photo: Courtesy of Li Hongtao

The China Ethnic Song and Dance Ensemble kicked off its Spring Performance Season with a concert on Wednesday in Beijing.The concert featured a number of traditional ethnic minority musical instruments including the horse-head fiddle, the two-stringed bowed instrument known as the erhu and the zhongruan, a plucked string instrument.Musicians Sha Renhu, Sun Yinying, Awang Losantonju and others performed songs including "Grasslands," "Spring of Tianshan Mountain" and "Memory of Yunnan."The month-long season will also include dance dramas and chorus concerts.