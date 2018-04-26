Scrap metal firms face pressure from import curbs

Country’s recycled output could grow more slowly or decline in coming years: expert

Scrap metal regeneration companies in China are likely to come under "huge pressure" after the country moved to ban imports of more types of solid waste, the head of a Chinese metal recycling body said on Thursday.



The country's recycled metal output could grow more slowly, or even decline in some years, following the introduction of new rules from the end of 2018, Shang Fushan, president of the recycling branch of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association, told an industry forum.



China tightened impurity thresholds on imported solid waste from March 1 this year. In 2019, imports of 16 products, including Category 7 scrap copper, will be banned. This category accounts for about 20 percent of scrap copper imports.



The crackdown on waste imports is part of the Chinese government's war on pollution and aimed also at helping the country move up the global supply chain.



The Chinese government had previously approved the establishment of a number of scrap metal regeneration firms in coastal regions such as Tianjin in North China, East China's Fujian Province and South China's Guangdong Province to process imported waste, Shang said at the forum held in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, which is also a hub for foreign scrap importing.



"However, due to the tightening regulations on overseas waste imports, these processing firms will be under huge pressure because of a lack of material," he said.



The industry depended heavily on imported scrap metal, which made up about 30 percent to 40 percent of raw material, he said.



The changes could lead to "a further increase in the portion of domestic supply of the raw material," but it would take time to fill the void, Shang said.



In 2017, China imported a total of 5.74 million tons of scrap metal, mainly scrap copper and aluminum, but imports have fallen sharply year-on-year so far in 2018 as quotas have been progressively tightened.





