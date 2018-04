The Beijing-Zhangjiakou intercity railway, a major infrastructure for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, is under construction in Changping district, Beijing. It will be a double-tracked high-speed railway line between Changping and Donghuayuan North in Zhangjiakou, North China's Hebei Province, with a specific length of 173.947 kilometers and a maximum speed of 350 kilometers per hour. The railway is expected to undergo a test run in August 2019.