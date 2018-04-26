Cold sweat! Chinese woman discovers dead mouse in ice pop

A screengrab shows a rodent's furry tail sticking out of Yang's half-eaten ice pop. Photo: The Beijing News

A Chinese woman claimed she bit into an ice pop only to find a dead, frozen mouse inside.Yang Xinru of Huai'an, Jiangsu Province said she made the discovery after buying the treat from a local market on Tuesday.Video shared by Yang shows the half-eaten pop with the rodent's furry tail sticking out. "I thought it was a caterpillar at first," Yang told The Beijing News. "Then I tried pulling it and it wouldn't come out. That's when I realized it was a tail."Yang said she sought 50,000 yuan ($7,900) from the market in compensation.The market, however, offered her more ice pops. When Yang didn't agree, they offered a maximum 2,000 yuan."I almost ate a mouse. Is that a small issue that can be solved with a couple thousand yuan?" Yang said.Yang filed a complaint with local authorities; only to be told there was a 1,000-yuan compensation cap on such cases unless it involves bodily harm."Compensation would then be awarded based on a hospital medical report," said a local market supervision employee surnamed Zhu.The dispute was unresolved as of press time.The Beijing News