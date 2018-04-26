Farmers sentenced over illegal pesticide that killed 100 sheep

Pictured are dozens of sheep that died from eating scallions sprayed with an illegal pesticide in Shouguang, Shandong Province. Photo: Beijing Youth Daily

Two farmers in China were sentenced for using an illegal pesticide on crops that resulted in the death of more than 100 sheep.Meng Wenguang and Meng Fanjiang (relation unreported) were sentenced to 7 months and 6 months respectively in March for the 2017 incident in East China's Shandong Province.The Shouguang People's Court found both men had used the pesticide phorate on scallion crops shipped to Shouguang, Shandong.China banned the use of phorate in 2002.While in storage, local sheep herders picked up discarded scallion leaves found around the warehouse to feed to their livestock.Toxicology tests on the carcasses were positive for phorate, which was traced to the scallions.The men also paid a total of 188,000 yuan ($29,729) in compensation to the farmers.Beijing Youth Daily