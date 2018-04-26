Shanghai residents enjoyed more pollution-free days in 2017

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"More than three-fourths of the year was air pollution-free!"Shanghai Environmental Protection Bureau revealed that the average density of PM2.5 in 2017 was only 39 micrograms per cubic meter, according to the Shanghai Real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) in 2017. Compared with 2013, Shanghai residents enjoyed 34 additional days without heavy air pollution in 2017, Shou Ziqi, director of Shanghai Environmental Protection Bureau, told media. Only two days in 2017 were heavily polluted, 21 days less than in 2013.