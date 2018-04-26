International Import Expo seeking volunteers

China International Import Expo (CIIE) launched its volunteer recruitment Thursday, Shanghai Observer reported.



Shanghai Committee of Chinese Communist Youth League, who organizes this recruitment according to the requirements of CIIE, is seeking 2,500 reliable and capable volunteers to work in long-term management positions and short-term exhibition service positions for CIIE.



Postgraduate students, workers from enterprises and public institutions, or those with outstanding professional skills can apply for the positions. Priority will be given to anyone with outstanding English or other foreign language abilities, communication and teamwork skills.



The recruitment for the first batch of 30 volunteers for long-term management positions will end at the end of May. Other volunteers will be recruited before the 100-day countdown to be launched for the exhibition. Training for volunteers will start in June.





