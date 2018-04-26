More efficient admin approval policy for city

Newly issued management methods for the notification-and-promise system of the city's administrative approval policy will be implemented starting May 1. The Information Office of Shanghai Municipality released the information at a press conference Thursday.



The new policy aims to speed up local authorities' work process to benefit start-ups and help them obtain licenses faster than before.



It is a common practice in overseas countries and widely used in fields such as commercial licensing, construction projects and market supervision.



Shanghai was the first city in the Chinese mainland to enact the pilot policy in 1999 based on research into the approval methods adopted by developed countries and regions including the US and Singapore.

