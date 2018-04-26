Two events in Shanghai promote local language and culture

On Saturday, the second "Chinese Language Teaching Idols" Summer Camp's qualification trial in Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai, and the areas' fourth Exchange Conference on Chinese Teaching of Master of Teaching Chinese to Speakers of Other Languages (MTCSOL), were held at Shanghai International Studies University (SISU).Zhang Yanli, director of SISU's School of Chinese Studies and Exchange, hosted the opening ceremony. Zhang Feng, SISU's vice president,Qu Fuzhi, representative of the Confucius Institute Headquarters (Hanban), and Zhang Jianmin, director of the International College of Chinese Studies of East China Normal University, delivered speeches. Thirty-four Chinese students and 18 overseas contestants from 19 universities participated in the event.In the preliminary round, contestants were divided into eight groups to showcase their teaching skills and culture-spreading abilities. After fierce competition, 20 contestants advanced to the next round.During the second round, students competed against each other on their mastery of Chinese cultural knowledge, teaching skills and talents. They answered hard questions about traditional Chinese holidays, poems and ancient paintings. Eventually, six Chinese and six overseas students won qualification for participating in the national "Chinese Language Teaching Idols" Summer Camp.One of the winners, Ben Elmakias from the US, who is now studying at the East China Normal University, told Xinmin Evening News that she studies Chinese language and culture every day and also enjoys playing Go, practicing Tai Chi and preparing Gongfu tea."In the future I'd like to be a teacher, to help American children know more about Chinese culture," said Elmakias, who taught English to children in Northwest China's Gansu Province for two years."I want to be a messenger of Chinese culture and teach it to students of my country," Malaysian Ruth Pang Da Jing, who has been in China for five years and now is a student of Nanjing University, told Xinmin Evening News.Lu Qinning, deputy director of SISU's School of Chinese Studies and Exchange, told Xinmin Evening News that there are not enough teachers worldwide."A language learner sometimes makes mistakes known as negative transfer due to language interference. Students who understand a foreign country's culture better makes fewer errors. We have conducted customized teaching to students from different countries and regions," Lu said.Ever since SISU became one of the 24 universities establishing a degree program for MTCSOL in 2007, it has cultivated a group of outstanding Chinese language and culture ambassadors. At present it is operating nine Confucius Institutes overseas with local colleges and universities."Chinese Language Teaching Idols" Summer Camp was established by Hanban in 2017 to promote reforms of MTCSOL's training mode, enhance university communication and improve education quality.More than 700 MTCSOL graduate students from 81 universities participated in the first camp. This year it was held concurrently with the fourth Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai's Exchange Conference on Chinese Teaching of MTCSOL, which presented awards to more than 20 contestants Saturday.This story was compiled by Zhou Ping.

Students show their talents at the events. Photos: Courtesy of Shanghai International Studies University





Students show their talents at the events.





Students show their talents at the events.





Students show their talents at the events.