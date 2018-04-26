Le Méridien partners with Chutima Treearayapong to showcase Shenyang

(From left) Shirley Xiao, Senior Manager, Brand & Marketing, Greater China, Marriott International Co.; Chutima Treearayapong, Le Méridien Follow Me Video Art Programme artist; and Nancy Jiang, General Manager of Le Méridien Shenyang, Heping Photo: Courtesy of Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts

Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts recently announced the launch of its Follow Me Video Art Program 3.0. Adhering to the brand concept of "Exploring the World, Demystifying Destinations," Le Méridien has always encouraged guests to explore the charm and mysteries of every city the hotel is located in.To allow more guests to discover the charm of Le Méridien Shenyang, exclusive international photographer Chutima Treearayapong was invited to create a new series of graphic art to guide guests through their unique Shenyang experience.The Follow Me program has been part of Le Méridien's Video Art Programme since 2007. In 2014, Treearayapong collaborated with world-renowned photographer Gray Malin to launch a 24-hour contextual art extravaganza.This year, Le Méridien's Follow Me program plans to partner with the global creative community Talenthouse to collaborate with five photographers from five continents in the world to record the splendor of global travel and create immersive experiences for creative-minded guests.As the only collaborative photographer in the Asia-Pacific region of the Follow Me program, Thailand national Treearayapong was invited to Shenyang, a brand new Le Méridien destination in China, to capture the unique beauty of Shenyang, its culture and cuisine through a modern image perspective.The Follow Me program was featured in the Le Méridien Hub inside the Le Méridien Shenyang, Heping with pictures and videos to further enhance the visual and sensory experience of the hotel's public space. Le Méridien also collaborated with photographers on the exploration of light and shadow with images, from historical areas, such as Zhongshan Road and the Shengjing Imperial Palace, to more modern places like the 1905 Creative Park, deconstructing the art imagery of Shenyang with strong visual impact."The Le Méridien Hotel is actively accelerating its globalization process. As the number of its hotels continues to increase, the brand remains focused on destination culture, art and cuisine, bringing guests a French-style living experience from the origin of the brand," said Kong Le, Le Méridien Hotel & Resort's brand and marketing director with responsibility for the Asia-Pacific Region."We hope to demonstrate the spirit of Le Méridien's destination exploration through Follow Me program, enrich the brand's wonderful arrival experience, and provide guests with a unique experience. We offer the beauty of a destination with more sensory impact in the Le Méridien Hub."Treearayapong said working with the brand is inspirational, and this is reflected in the photographer's exploration of the destination and the non-traditional hotel travel experience."This time I'm very happy to explore Shenyang. I hope I can interpret the beauty of the local art and environment through the unique perspective of my lens," she said.