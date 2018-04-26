Auto sales facing headwinds: UBS

The Chinese auto market is facing short-term headwinds and industry margins have been under pressure in recent quarters amid capacity expansion and price competition, according to a report from UBS on Thursday.



The report forecast 3.1 percent growth year-on-year in passenger vehicle sales to around 2.55 million units in the world's largest auto market for 2018, before accelerating to 4.5 percent growth in 2019.



"While we expect strong near-term headwinds, particularly after the recent re-rating [the industry price/earnings ratio is up 26 percent so far this year], we identify medium-term structural opportunities," the report said, adding that the rise of Chinese brands will be the biggest structural shift in China's auto industry for the next three to five years.



Passenger vehicle sales in China grew 3.45 percent year-on-year to around 2.17 million units in March, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers on April 11.