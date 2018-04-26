AVIC delivers 57 MA turboprop planes to B&R customers

China had delivered 57 MA series regional aircraft to 18 countries and regions involved in the China-proposed Belt and Road
(B&R) initiative by the end of 2017, according to AVIC International Aero-Development Corp (AVIC International).
The MA series planes have been operating on more than 200 routes in these markets and have transported about 11 million passengers, AVIC International said.
AVIC International is a subsidiary of State-owned aviation giant China Aviation Industry Corp (AVIC), which focuses on overseas sales and promotion of China's aviation products.
The MA series is manufactured by AVIC Xi'an Aircraft Industry Co in Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
As the first model of the MA series, the MA60 was the first regional turboprop aircraft made in China in line with international airworthiness criteria. It was designed for short airstrips.
"The MA series has earned a reputation for safety and economic efficiency among operators in B&R countries," said Zhang Guangjian, chairman of AVIC International.
"More China-developed planes, such as the MA series and Y-12 series, are flying globally, enhancing the influence of China's airworthiness standards and accumulating experience in overseas customer service," he said.
AVIC has worked with global aircraft operators to enhance service capabilities in technical and operation support, as well as spare parts support.