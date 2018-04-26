Geely-Aisin transmission JV

Chinese automaker Geely on Wednesday announced that it has signed a deal to set up an automatic transmission joint venture (JV) with Japan's Aisin AW.



The JV will have registered capital of $117 million, according to the agreement.



Aisin AW, the world's largest maker of automatic transmissions, will hold a 60 percent stake and Geely Luoyou Engine Co will hold the remaining 40 percent. The plant, with designed annual capacity of 400,000 six-speed automatic transmissions, is scheduled to start mass production in 2020, Geely said.





