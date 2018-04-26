COTESA deal approved

Germany Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy approved Chinese company Advanced Technology & Materials Co's acquisition of Germany-based COTESA, German news site faz.net reported on Wednesday.



Based in Saxony, COTESA is a leading global maker of fiber-reinforced composite components for the aircraft and automobile industries.



In September 2017, the two companies signed the acquisition agreement. But the German ministry decided to investigate the deal at the end of last year because it involved sensitive core technologies, media reports said.



Through this deal, COTESA hopes to gain Chinese capital and support to expand its international presence.

