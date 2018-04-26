Orders fall short at Phoenix

China's bicycle-sharing company ofo bought 1.78 million bicycles from Shanghai Phoenix Bicycle Co in 2017, representing 35 percent of Shanghai Phoenix's sales.



Ofo contributed nearly 600 million yuan ($94.8 million) to Shanghai Phoenix's revenue last year, according to the Shanghai company's financial report released on Thursday.



However, the number of bicycles purchased lagged the contracted level. In May 2017, the companies agreed that ofo would buy at least 5 million bicycles from Shanghai Phoenix within 12 months.