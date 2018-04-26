Nissan plans EV line

Japanese automaker Nissan will launch 20 new electric vehicle (EV) models in China in the next five years, the company announced on Wednesday at the Auto China 2018 exhibition held in Beijing.



Nissan aims to become China's EV leader by delivering more than 20 electrified models over the next five years across the Nissan, Venucia, Infiniti and Dongfeng automobile brands, said Jose Munoz, chairman of Nissan's China management committee.



The company unveiled its first made-in-China electric car for Chinese customers at the show.





