China's online travel agency Ctrip has made a strategic investment in supersonic airplane developer Boom Supersonic, in a move to bring supersonic flight to China, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.



Ctrip will leverage its extensive knowledge of the Chinese aviation market to help Boom accelerate its partnerships with airlines in China, while Boom will help Ctrip explore offering its customers 10 to 15 seats on one of Boom's first several supersonic commercial flights.