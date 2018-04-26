China to increase oil prices

China will increase domestic gasoline and diesel prices from midnight on Thursday, the biggest increase so far this year, according to an announcement posted on the official website of China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).



After the adjustment, 92-octane gasoline and 95-octane gasoline will go up by 0.20 yuan ($0.032) per liter and 0.21 yuan per liter, respectively.



A full 50-liter gasoline tank will cost an extra 10 yuan if filled with 92-octane gasoline, based on the figures.





