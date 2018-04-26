China Unicom in 5G push

China's second-largest telecom carrier, China Unicom, will apply 5th generation (5G) networks in business use on a large scale starting in 2020, domestic financial news site yicai.com reported on Thursday.



China Unicom will also start 5G network pilot projects later this year in 16 cities including Beijing, the Xiongan New Area, North China's Hebei Province, Qingdao in East China's Shandong Province, and Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to the report.



The company also signed an agreement with Huawei Technologies Co on Tuesday for the development of 5G network slicing technologies, media reports said.



Shares in China Unicom closed down 1.05 percent at 5.68 yuan ($0.9) in Shanghai on Thursday.



