Figuratively Speaking

3,750t yuan



Volume of non-cash payment business in China in 2017.



1,022



Companies from 61 countries and regions that have registered to join the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai.



4,000



Items of clothing suspected to have infringed the "FIFA World Cup Russia 2018" logo, according to authorities in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province.



1.62%



The share of the Chinese yuan in domestic and international payments in March, global transaction service provider SWIFT said on Thursday.

