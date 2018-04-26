No.1,426 takes shock China Open golf lead

China's world No.1,426 Jin Daxing grabbed a shock lead after the first round of the $3.2 million China Open on Thursday in just his eighth European Tour event.



The 25-year-old fired a bogey-­free eight-under-par 64 for a one-shot lead over England's Matt Wallace and Nino Bertasio of Italy at Topwin Golf and Country Club in Beijing.



Sweden's Alexander Bjork and Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe shared fourth, a further shot back.



But the day belonged to the little-known Jin, who has only made the cut once on a ­European Tour event, back in his debut in 2012.



"I played really well today," said Jin, who had six birdies and one eagle in the round.



"I'm really happy with my form and I have to say I would give myself 100 marks for ­today's round.



"I've been relaxed coming into this week because I don't have too much expectation, but I'll just keep playing one stroke at a time, one day at a time and see how it goes for me."



Last year's China Open winner, Alexander Levy of France, carded a three-under-par 69 for a share of 18th.



Levy is chasing back-to-back European Tour wins - and eyeing a Ryder Cup spot on home soil - after triumphing last week in Morocco.



Another home hope, the highly promising Li Haotong, was tied 33rd after his first-round 70.



Japan's Hideto Tanihara won himself a car after nailing a 197-yard (180-meter) hole-in-one at the 16th on the way to shooting a 72.



