Hitting the streets

Students from Los Angeles Unified School District take to the streets again on April 20 to protest gun violence on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting. On April 20, 1999, senior students Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold killed 12 students and one teacher at Columbine High School in Columbine, Colorado. They injured another 21, and three more were injured while attempting to escape the school. The two killed themselves after exchanging gunfire with responding police officers. Photo: Yu Yan