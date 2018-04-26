‘Golden State Killer’ suspect found

Forty-year manhunt yields 72-year-old ex-policeman

California authorities, after a 40-year manhunt, on Wednesday announced the arrest of a 72-year-old former police officer on suspicion of being the notorious "Golden State Killer," a serial rapist and murderer who terrorized the state in the 1970s and 1980s.



Joseph James DeAngelo, of Citrus Heights, California, was arrested without incident on Tuesday, officials said at a press conference in the state capital Sacramento.



Also known as the "East Area Rapist" and the "Original Nightstalker," the Golden State Killer has been linked to at least 12 murders, 51 rapes and 120 home burglaries in California between 1976 and 1986.



Armed with a handgun, the masked assailant would break into homes during the night and tie up and rape his female victims, who ranged in age from 13 to 41.



Sacramento County district attorney Anne Marie Schubert said DeAngelo had been charged with two counts of murder with further charges to come.



"They just haven't been charged yet," Schubert told reporters. "This has happened at lightning speed."



She said DeAngelo had been identified through DNA technology but declined to provide any more details about what led to his arrest after all these years.



"The answer was and always was going to be in the DNA," Schubert said. "We found the needle in the haystack and it was right here in Sacramento."



"The magnitude of this case demanded that it be solved," the district attorney added. "This case deeply affected this entire state."



Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said DeAngelo had been charged with the February 2, 1978 murders of a newlywed couple, Brian Maggiore and his wife, Katie, who were shot to death while walking their dog in Rancho Cordova in Sacramento County.



Jones said DeAngelo was arrested outside of his home in Citrus Heights, a city near Sacramento.



"When he came out of his residence we had a team in place," the sheriff said, adding that DeAngelo was "very surprised" to be taken into custody.



DeAngelo served as a police officer in Exeter, California, from 1973 to 1976 and in Auburn, California, from 1976 to 1979, when he was fired for shoplifting a hammer and a can of dog repellent, Jones said.





