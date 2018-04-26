Surge in Chinese learning

It seems more American children are learning Chinese.



Rashmi Kulkarni, a healthcare professional, took her son Arin Pai to Little Dynasty, a Chinese language school in Irvine, California for mommy-and-me classes when he was just a 1-year-old. And over the next four years, she took her son to Chinese class every week.



Born and raised in India, Kulkarni speaks four languages. She believes "it's a natural ability for people to learn multiple languages, and language study helps brain development."



She can envision the AP Chinese test and Arin speaking and developing relationships that will be useful for when he travels to China.



Rather than wait years later, ­Tamara Freeze, an attorney in Southern California, is making time to take her 6-year-old daughter Sophia to China this year for a summer camp.



Sophia also started learning the language in the mommy-and-me classes. In addition, Freeze hired a Chinese nanny. "We want her to speak fluent Chinese," she said.



Now, her little girl not only speaks fluent Chinese but also plays the erhu, a traditional Chinese string instrument.



The US-China Strong Foundation reported last year that the number of young Chinese language students in the US had doubled in two years.



Lily Pad is a Chinese language school founded by Brandy Wang, a teacher from Taiwan.



Born and raised in Houston, Wang's parents migrated from Taiwan to the US.



Wang's parents served as principals at their neighborhood Chinese school.



After graduating from the University of Texas with a degree in Education, today Wang is a schoolteacher in Austin. She started Lily Pad in 2009 as a summer camp, which has since grown into a school with roughly 80 students.



Wang uses the Better Chinese curriculum for her youngest students ages 5 to 6. But for higher-level students, her language center developed an original curriculum.



Both the Better Chinese and Lily Pad texts are just two among many Chinese language curricula. Some were created in China such as Ji'nan Chinese, while some were written in the US, such as Mei Zhou (America) Chinese.



Ji'nan Chinese is designed to teach elementary school students 2,500 Chinese characters and middle school students 3,500 characters, which is too many for overseas Chinese students, according to Dr. Ma Li Ping, principal of the Heritage Chinese School in Mountain View, California.



Heritage Chinese uses the Ma Li Ping Chinese curriculum. According to Ma, her curriculum targets children of first-generation Chinese immigrants.



Ma began teaching Chinese to this specific group in 1994 when she was doing her PhD research in education at Stanford University.



Children of first-generation Chinese immigrants have advantages in learning the language. Since their parents speak the language at home, they naturally have a good sense of the language.



Ma realized early on that she ­needed to try a new approach in teaching the Chinese language and switched from a language-oriented base to one that was culture-oriented.



But what part of Chinese culture her students needed to learn was a question Ma pondered for years.



The Mei Zhou (America) Chinese textbook, created by language educators from Taiwan roughly 40 years ago, emphasizes everyday life and folk customs.



But Ma knew that wasn't going to be enough and wanted more.



Today, she teaches an eighth grade class at Heritage. The textbook she uses, "A Window to Chinese Culture," features parts of the Chinese literature classic "Book of Songs."



With two children who grew up in the US, Ma feels rewarded that they occasionally choose to read Chinese novels just for fun - a lifelong gift that she was able to give them.



