China to introduce default judgment against corrupt fugitives

China plans to introduce a default judgment in corruption-related criminal cases as authorities step up the fight against crooked officials who have fled overseas.



Lawmakers were briefed on the move Wednesday as a draft revision to the Criminal Procedure Law was submitted to the top legislature for review.



"The default judgment will be used against suspects and defendants in corruption or bribery cases who have fled abroad," said Shen Chunyao, chairperson of the Commission for Legislative Affairs of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.



This piece of legislation is meant to strengthen the efforts to catch overseas fugitives.



Shen said China's international hunt for fugitives and stolen assets has made great progress since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.



It has won broad support from the public.



According to a government white paper, from 2014 to mid-October 2017, 3,453 fugitives were brought back from more than 90 countries and regions. Illegal assets worth 9.5 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) were recovered.



"In the past, fugitive officials could only be tried after being repatriated," said Chen Weidong, a professor at Renmin University of China. "With a default judgment in place, they will be sentenced even if they escape to the farthest corners of the world."



Xinhua

