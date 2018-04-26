US Supreme Court seems to be backing Trump travel ban

The US Supreme Court appeared closely divided Wednesday over whether President Donald Trump had the power to block travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, in the biggest legal test of the administration's contentious travel ban.Five of the nine justices appeared convinced that Trump had not overshot his authority over immigration matters in the most recent version of the ban, which the administration claims is justified by national security concerns.Both Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Anthony Kennedy - who often casts a swing vote - asked skeptical questions of those challenging the ban.The court's four liberal-leaning justices honed in on the policy's focus on Muslim countries and Trump's record of anti-Muslim statements during the 2016 election.A series of lower court rulings last year highlighted those concerns and branded the measure unconstitutional, dealing what were then stunning setbacks to the new administration.But the adjusted, so-called Version 3.0 of the travel ban issued in September that includes North Korea and Venezuela with six Muslim countries appeared to pass muster with most justices. A first measure was issued in January 2017."If you look at what was done, it does not look at all like a Muslim ban," said Justice Samuel Alito.The hearing was the culmination of a 15-month battle over a policy that quickly became a hallmark of the Trump era.It has triggered protests, including one outside the court that saw activists carrying signs that read "Proud American Muslim" and "No Bigotry, No Hate."Just one week into his presidency on January 27, 2017, Trump followed through with a campaign promise and announced a 90-day ban on travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.Prepared in secret, the sudden order created chaos as hundreds of travelers were blocked at airports.Tens of thousands of legal visas were canceled and protesters took to the streets saying the president was banning Muslims in violation of the constitution's religious freedom protections.Courts in several states found the measure was illegal, and did so again in March 2017 after the Trump administration slightly amended the original order, with Iraq dropped from the list.A furious Trump bashed the courts and his own Justice Department, but was forced to recast the ban again.