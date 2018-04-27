China hails Korean leaders’ agreement on denuclearization, peace

China welcomes and congratulates the two Koreas for reaching an agreement on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula
and permanent peace on Friday, and hopes the relevant countries can maintain the trend of dialogue to push the political solution of the peninsula issue, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.
The positive results achieved after the meeting will help "further détente and cooperation between the two sides, safeguard the peace and stability of the peninsula, and promote a political solution of the peninsula nuclear issue. China welcomes and congratulates this outcome," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said, after the Panmunjom Declaration of Peace, Prosperity and Unification of the Korean Peninsula was announced by North Korea
n leader Kim Jong-un
and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
on Friday.
North Korea and South Korea are one nation, and China has always been supportive of the two sides to improve their ties and mutual trust through dialogue, Lu said. "This meets the common interests of both sides and the region, and it's also what the international community expects. We hope the two Koreas can implement the agreement reached in the summit, and continually push for détente and cooperation."
China hopes the relevant countries can maintain the trend of communication and dialogue to push the denuclearization of the peninsula and the political solution of the issue, and China will continue to play its role.