Hainan, Alibaba enter into strategic cooperation

South China's Hainan Province on Friday signed an agreement with Alibaba to deepen all-round strategic cooperation. Alibaba becomes the first firm to do so after China announced the island of Hainan would become a pilot free trade zone and gradually a free trade port.



Hainan will deepen cooperation with Alibaba and Ant Financial, part of Alibaba, in areas including economic development, social governance and public services, especially in digital economy, smart services and e-commerce, news site people.com.cn reported on Friday.



The founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma Yun, said at the ceremony that Alibaba hopes to continue to join in Hainan's reform and opening-up and build the province into a digital port, and provide a digital economy to develop the free trade port.





