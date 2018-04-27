Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture and Tourism Forum open in Xi’an

Xi'an's mayor Shangguan Jiqing during his speech Photo: Courtesy of Ctrip
Ctrip, the world's second largest and the leading online travel agency in Asia, held the first Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture and Tourism Forum in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province on April 19. The event was held in cooperation with the government of Shaanxi Province, the government of Xi'an, the Xi'an Tourism Development Committee and many others and marked the opening of a new chapter for tourism in Shaanxi.
"We are honored to be hosting the World Culture and Tourism Forum in Xi'an. Xi'an has been working hard to become a more diverse metropolis," said Xi'an's mayor Shangguan Jiqing during the event's opening ceremony.
"The forum marks the start of the many events to come over the next months. We will strive to raise the standards of the tourism industry by setting an excellent example."
Xi'an is one of the most visited cities in China and has an abundance of culture and history dating back to the start of Chinese civilization. The starting point of the Silk Road
, Xi'an was a political, economic and cultural center, connecting Europe and Asia.
Today, Xi'an has ample sites to amaze and entertain travelers, including the Terra-Cotta Warriors and Horses Museum and Huaqing Hot Springs.
"We will work together to help build up Xi'an as an international hub for the tourism industry. We look forward to bringing guests from all over the world to Xi'an, an ancient capital of Chinese civilization," said Jane Sun, the CEO of Ctrip Group.
Ctrip and the Xi'an government will cooperate by utilizing Ctrip's platform to release Xi'an tourism data reports and leveraging its big data as a measurement tool in the development of Xi'an's cultural tourism.
A number of forums with panel discussions were also held in the afternoon. They covered topics including investment in cultural tourism, industry best practices, the future of big data and artificial intelligence powered tourism, and new media and influence marketing in developing tourism under the Belt and Road
initiative.
The evening concluded with the 2017 China Travelers' Top Spot Award Ceremony Dinner where travel industry stakeholders were awarded for their contributions. The Global Destination Marketing Summit is the first of many scheduled events that will promote Xi'an within the next few months.