Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"We can return the mother dog, but the puppies belong to us."So said a pet store owner in Huoying, Changping district to a woman surnamed Wang. Wang went to visit her daughter in Shanghai for a month and left her pet dog in the care of the pet store. She did not know her dog was pregnant and learned that it had given birth to several puppies when she returned to collect her pet. Wang asked for all the dogs, but the pet store refused to hand over the puppies, claiming that they were born under their care so they should belong to the store. Wang then sought mediation. The mediator said that according to regulations, the puppies belong to Wang, but considering that the staff from the pet store helped birth and take care of the puppies, Wang should pay the store for the extra help if she wants to take all the dogs. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)