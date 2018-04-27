China welcomes joint declaration between DPRK, ROK

China on Friday welcomed the joint declaration reached between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the Republic of Korea (ROK), expressing the hope that both sides can implement the consensus of the summit to promote reconciliation and cooperation.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang made the remarks in a statement issued Friday.
DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and ROK President Moon Jae-in
confirmed a common goal of complete denuclearization and agreed to push for multilateral talks to turn the current armistice agreement into a peace treaty after their first-ever summit meeting in Panmunjom on Friday.
Kim and Moon held a signing ceremony for the joint declaration, titled the Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification of the Korean Peninsula
, at Peace House on the ROK side of the Joint Security Area, often referred to as Panmunjom after the nearby village where the 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement was signed.