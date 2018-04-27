China slams US Senate resolution on 15th Dalai Lama

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Friday that a US Senate resolution on China's Tibet showed "some Americans' sustained, inexplicable ignorance and arrogance," and urged the US to properly manage its own country before blaming others.



The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama should follow religious rituals, historical conventions and Chinese laws and regulations. It cannot be endorsed by anyone else or any unrelated foreign country, Hua told a regular media briefing on Friday.



"Some US officials should focus on serving their own people. But, unfortunately, they chose to ignore their domestic problems, expressed unusual enthusiasm and made irresponsible remarks on other countries' domestic affairs," Hua said.



Hua made the comment after the US Senate passed a resolution on Thursday, stating that the identification and installation of the future 15th Dalai Lama should be determined solely within the Tibetan Buddhist faith community, and the Chinese government's identification to the 15th Dalai Lama is invalid interference to the right of religious freedom of Tibetan Buddhists, according to the website of the US government.



The US faces many domestic issues. According to the Human Rights Record of the United States in 2017, released by the Information Office of the State Council, China's cabinet, on Tuesday, race relations in the US continued to deteriorate in 2017, and racial discrimination exists in law enforcement and judicial organs.





