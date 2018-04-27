Man goes on stabbing rampage in Shaanxi, kills 7 students

Police detained a man on Friday after he stabbed and killed seven middle school students and injured 12 others on their way home in Mizhi county, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, the county government announced on its Weibo account Friday.



Mizhi county's public security department said Friday night that the suspect, surnamed Zhao, stabbed the students from the county's No.3 Middle School with a dagger at around 6 pm. The 28-year-old Zhao told police after being detained that he was being bullied by his schoolmates while studying in the school.



A video posted by Shaanxi-based Huashang Daily shows two police officers seizing a young man, and another police officer carrying an injured student.



