Chinese seize share of Zurich Classic lead

China's Zhang Xinjun and Dou Zecheng closed with three birdies as they combined for a 12-­under-par 60 and a share of the lead on Thursday in the best-ball first round of the ­Zurich Classic of New Orleans.



Zhang and Dou, the first two players from China to hold PGA Tour membership, joined Americans Lucas Glover and Chez Reavie atop the leader board at TPC Louisiana in the US PGA Tour event that features two-man teams.



Thursday's opening round and Saturday's third round are best-ball, while the second and final rounds will be alternate-shot play.



Zhang, 30 and a two-time winner on the PGA Tour China developmental circuit, had five birdies on the day.



The 21-year-old Dou, whose five professional wins include a Web.com tour triumph last year that helped him secure his PGA Tour card, posted eight birdies as they surged home playing in the final group in a round that got off to a slow start in heavy rain.



Good friends Reavie and Glover played early and opened with four birdies in their first five holes.



They rolled from there, and said teamwork on the greens was the key to their success.

