Hours into his job, Pompeo meets NATO

Barely 12 hours after being sworn in US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went straight to NATO headquarters on Friday in what European allies saw as strong support for an institution that US President Donald Trump once called obsolete.



In a closed door meeting, Pompeo and fellow foreign ministers of the military pact forged a consensus on the need for a response to "Russian aggression," a US official said, adding that Pompeo pressed allies to raise military budgets.



Earlier Pompeo was quick to praise NATO as "invaluable" just minutes after getting off his plane, in his first meeting of the day, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, a sharp contrast to Trump's earlier rebuke of the alliance.



"The work that is being done here today is invaluable and our objectives are important and this mission means a lot to the United States of America," Pompeo told Stoltenberg.



Despite European confusion about Trump's foreign policy and his "America First" rhetoric, allies feted Pompeo. Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said it was "impressive to come here one night after being inaugurated. It's an impressive start."



