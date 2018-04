EU to ban bee-killing pesticides

The EU on Friday backed an almost total ban on insecticides blamed for killing off bee populations, in a move hailed by environmentalists as a "beacon of hope."



Bees help pollinate 90 percent of the world's major crops, but in recent years have been dying off from "colony collapse disorder," a mysterious scourge blamed partly on pesticides.



EU countries voted for a ban on the use of three neonicotinoid pesticides in fields, the European Commission said.