Inter-Korean summit ends with farewell ceremony

The third summit between South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), held technically on South Korean territory for the first time, ended with a farewell ceremony Friday night.
The ceremony, in which South Korean President Moon Jae-in
and the DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un joined with their spouses, was held outside Peace House on the South Korean side of the border village of Panmunjom that has divided the two Koreas since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
A performance themed "A New Spring Enjoyed Together" combined traditional and modern music and a 3D video, which was screened on the facade of Peace House.
The farewell ceremony followed an official banquet, also attended by Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju, and Moon's wife Kim Jung-sook.
Kim became the first DPRK leader to step onto South Korean soil since the Korean War ended with an armistice.
Moon and Kim adopted a joint declaration, confirming their common goal of complete denuclearization. They also agreed to push for talks involving China and the United States to change the current armistice agreement into a peace treaty and bring a formal end to hostilities this year.
The declaration was preceded by a private conversation between Moon and Kim that lasted for about half an hour on the footbridge, a wooden bridge at the end of which stands the signpost of the military demarcation line (MDL).
Kim walked across the MDL, marked only by a low cement slab, into the South Korean side of Panmunjom.
He returned by car after the farewell ceremony and the banquet. Moon also returned to Seoul, wrapping up the historic summit with several historic moments.