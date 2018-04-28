Russia offers to facilitate cooperation between two Koreas following historic summit

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/28 0:59:19





Moscow is willing to contribute to practical cooperation between Pyongyang and Seoul after the leaders of the two Koreas met to seek reconciliation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.Welcoming the successful meeting between the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Kim Jong Un, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the border village of Panmunjom earlier in the day, the ministry said in a statement, "We regard it as a significant step by Seoul and Pyongyang toward national reconciliation and the establishment of strong relationship of independent values."Russia positively assessed the agreements made in the Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification of the Korean Peninsula , saying, "We are ready to facilitate the establishment of practical cooperation between the DPRK and the Republic of Korea, including through the development of tripartite cooperation in railway, electricity, gas and other sectors."The summit has confirmed the desire of the parties to intensify the political and diplomatic process to resolve the problems of the Korean Peninsula, including its denuclearization, the statement said.Moscow will continue, in coordination with the countries involved, to exert efforts in this direction following the Chinese-Russian roadmap for settling the Korean Peninsula issue, it said.After their meeting, Moon and Kim signed the joint Panmunjom declaration at Peace House on the South Korean side of Panmunjom, which has divided the two Koreas since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.The two leaders confirmed a common goal of complete denuclearization and agreed to push for multilateral talks to turn the current armistice agreement into a peace treaty.