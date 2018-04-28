Clashes with Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza kill 3 Palestinians

Three Palestinians were killed and 350 others wounded on Friday during clashes between dozens of Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza Strip, said medics.



Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman of the Health Ministry in Gaza, told reporters that the injured include 10 members of medical staff and journalists.



He added that one of the dead protesters was identified as 29-year-old Abdul Sallam Bakker, while the identities of the other two were not immediately known.



Qedra said that among the 350 injured, 155 were treated in hospitals and 195 at medical tents.



The clash broke out on the fifth Friday rally as part of "the Great Marches of Return."



The clash erupted after demonstrators walked closer to the fence of the border between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel, where dozens of Israeli soldiers and snipers were stationed at the Israeli side.



The witnesses said that demonstrators threw stones at the Israeli army forces, while soldiers fired back tear gas and rubber-coated metal bullets.



Earlier Friday, thousands of Palestinians joined the rally. Organizers of the rallies announced that this Friday was called "Friday of angry youths."



The rallies, dubbed "Great March of Return," have been going on since March 30 and will last until May 15.



Over the last four Fridays, similar rallies have left 43 Palestinians dead and around 5,000 injured.



Gaza Health Ministry said bodies of two dead Palestinian protesters are still held by the Israeli army.



The Israeli army announced Friday that it has sent more forces to the border area to prevent any attempt of destroying the fence and infiltrating into Israel.



Witnesses said that masked young men managed to cut the fence at the border east of the Jabalia town in northern Gaza Strip.



Hamas Chief of the Gaza Strip Yehya al-Sinwar arrived Friday afternoon in the area east of al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip to join the rallies.



"We are clinging and sticking to the right of return and we will seek to make it true by all means and capabilities. We are going ahead until achieving the goals," he said.

