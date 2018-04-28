New freight train symbol of cooperation with China: Austrian president

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (1st R, Front), Austrian Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs Margarete Schrambock (2nd R, Front) and other guests inspect a new China-Europe freight train from Chengdu to Vienna at the Vienna South Freight Center in Vienna, Austria, on April 27, 2018. A new China-Europe freight train arrived in Vienna on Friday, which Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen described as a symbol of the cooperation between China and Austria. The train -- carrying 41 containers of goods valued at 1.5 million U.S. dollars, including LED displays, tires and lamps -- departed from Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on April 12. (Xinhua/Pan Xu)

