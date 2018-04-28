What can we read from the Panmunjeom Declaration?

By Jin Kai Source:Global Times Published: 2018/4/28 11:14:06





Before the conclusion of the declaration, both leaders spent a friendly, leisurely and sincere time together, and there was even improvisation. For example, North Korean Supreme Leader



The specific clauses of the declaration may tell us even more about the current and near-future situation of the relationship between the two Koreas and tell us several important messages.



Above all, both sides affirmed "the principle of determining the destiny of each Korean nation on their own." This reminds us of the dark cloud that has been lingering over the Korean Peninsula for over a hundred years. And over the past year, the North has been struggling to guarantee the survival of its regime and maintain its dignity, particularly as a result of external sanctions, while the South has been scrambling to find its own pride as a self-dependent "middle power" that can survive the long-existing and competing great powers in the region. If there is something emotional and intangible that may help to bring some chemistry between the two leaders and two brother nations, historical "empathy" would probably be the catalyst.



There is of course some substantive clauses in the declaration. For example, it was noted that a joint liaison office with resident representatives of both sides will be set up in Kaeseong, a city in North Korea, that there is mutual consent to completely cease all hostile acts against each other in every domain and that the two sides will convene the first military talks at the rank of general in May. Also, it noted that President Moon has agreed to visit Pyongyang this fall, with experts forecasting that these commitments will be realized in no time.



Other strategic matters, however, could be time-consuming. The declaration also vows to "bring an end to the current unnatural state of armistice and establish a robust peace regime." This issue, however, has never been an "inter-Korean" matter. Thus, a suggestion on "trilateral meetings involving the two Koreas and the United States, or quadrilateral meetings involving the two Koreas, the United States and China" was made by both sides in the declaration. Interestingly, the use of the word "or" could have been placed carefully and could have been a delicate choice, which indicates the strategic calculations by both sides in respect to the two leaders' understandings of China's role in the overall peace process on the Korean Peninsula.



As for the very core issue of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, the declaration symbolically claims the common goal of realizing, through the notion of complete denuclearization, a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula, but obviously without any specific details on when, in what approach, to what degree and at what "price" to realize it. This is understandable, as those are the "core" issues to be put on the table between Kim and US President Donald Trump.



This week's meeting was the third summit between the North and the South since the beginning of the new millennium. The previous two summits were held in 2000 and 2007. As Moon implied in his talks with Kim, there has been no progress over the past 11 years since last summit. But Moon himself does indeed want to make a change, just as much as Kim does, although this of course is only the beginning of the first round of reconciliation and peace processes on the Korean Peninsula.



Nevertheless, the meeting and the concluded declaration by nature are major steps for the two Koreas. By hosting this historic summit and in respect to the upcoming US-North Korea summit, Moon's message to Trump is clear: I did what I can, and it has brought Kim to the table, now it's your turn to cut a deal, so please don't ruin it.



The author is a research fellow at Yonsei Institute for Sinology and a lecturer at the Graduate School of International Studies, Yonsei University in South Korea. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn Follow us on Twitter @GTopinion





"Peace, prosperity and unification" are the three main catchwords noted in the short but historic Panmunjeom Declaration signed on April 27, 2018 between North Korea and South Korea — two nations that have been hostile enemies over the past decades, two blood-tied brothers that have diverged yet share so much, but now probably two bonded stakeholders that vow to realize mutual reconciliation and build perpetual peace on the Korean Peninsula Before the conclusion of the declaration, both leaders spent a friendly, leisurely and sincere time together, and there was even improvisation. For example, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un invited South Korean President Moon Jae-in to cross the border between the two countries and, together, they stepped into North Korea's territory. Afterward, Moon suggested taking a group photo before the in-house talks commenced. Both events were actually unplanned.The specific clauses of the declaration may tell us even more about the current and near-future situation of the relationship between the two Koreas and tell us several important messages.Above all, both sides affirmed "the principle of determining the destiny of each Korean nation on their own." This reminds us of the dark cloud that has been lingering over the Korean Peninsula for over a hundred years. And over the past year, the North has been struggling to guarantee the survival of its regime and maintain its dignity, particularly as a result of external sanctions, while the South has been scrambling to find its own pride as a self-dependent "middle power" that can survive the long-existing and competing great powers in the region. If there is something emotional and intangible that may help to bring some chemistry between the two leaders and two brother nations, historical "empathy" would probably be the catalyst.There is of course some substantive clauses in the declaration. For example, it was noted that a joint liaison office with resident representatives of both sides will be set up in Kaeseong, a city in North Korea, that there is mutual consent to completely cease all hostile acts against each other in every domain and that the two sides will convene the first military talks at the rank of general in May. Also, it noted that President Moon has agreed to visit Pyongyang this fall, with experts forecasting that these commitments will be realized in no time.Other strategic matters, however, could be time-consuming. The declaration also vows to "bring an end to the current unnatural state of armistice and establish a robust peace regime." This issue, however, has never been an "inter-Korean" matter. Thus, a suggestion on "trilateral meetings involving the two Koreas and the United States, or quadrilateral meetings involving the two Koreas, the United States and China" was made by both sides in the declaration. Interestingly, the use of the word "or" could have been placed carefully and could have been a delicate choice, which indicates the strategic calculations by both sides in respect to the two leaders' understandings of China's role in the overall peace process on the Korean Peninsula.As for the very core issue of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, the declaration symbolically claims the common goal of realizing, through the notion of complete denuclearization, a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula, but obviously without any specific details on when, in what approach, to what degree and at what "price" to realize it. This is understandable, as those are the "core" issues to be put on the table between Kim and US President Donald Trump.This week's meeting was the third summit between the North and the South since the beginning of the new millennium. The previous two summits were held in 2000 and 2007. As Moon implied in his talks with Kim, there has been no progress over the past 11 years since last summit. But Moon himself does indeed want to make a change, just as much as Kim does, although this of course is only the beginning of the first round of reconciliation and peace processes on the Korean Peninsula.Nevertheless, the meeting and the concluded declaration by nature are major steps for the two Koreas. By hosting this historic summit and in respect to the upcoming US-North Korea summit, Moon's message to Trump is clear: I did what I can, and it has brought Kim to the table, now it's your turn to cut a deal, so please don't ruin it.The author is a research fellow at Yonsei Institute for Sinology and a lecturer at the Graduate School of International Studies, Yonsei University in South Korea. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn Follow us on Twitter @GTopinion