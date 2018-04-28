Cute koalas in China's Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park

A koala rests on a tree at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou City, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, April 27, 2018. A group of six koalas from Australia were introduced in the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park on April 27, 2006. After 12 years of introducing and breeding, the number of koalas in the Park has reached 57 now. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)

