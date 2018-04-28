6th China Dairy Exhibition kicks off in Harbin

A boy plays with a cartoon doll during the 16th China Dairy Exhibition in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 27, 2018. The 16th China Dairy Exhibition kicked off here Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Calves rest near a booth at the 16th China Dairy Exhibition in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 27, 2018. The 16th China Dairy Exhibition kicked off here Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Participants learn about information at a dairy product booth during the 16th China Dairy Exhibition in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 27, 2018. The 16th China Dairy Exhibition kicked off here Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A calf is seen near a booth at the 16th China Dairy Exhibition in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 27, 2018. The 16th China Dairy Exhibition kicked off here Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)