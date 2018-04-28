American Burning Man Festival attracts thousands of artists in S. Africa

People visit the AfrikaBurn in Karoo Desert, Northern Cape Province, South Africa, on April 27, 2018. Afrikaburn, South Africa's answer to the legendary American Burning Man Festival, is held here from April 23 to April 29, attracting thousands of artists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Linda Yee)

People visit the AfrikaBurn in Karoo Desert, Northern Cape Province, South Africa, on April 27, 2018. Afrikaburn, South Africa's answer to the legendary American Burning Man Festival, is held here from April 23 to April 29, attracting thousands of artists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Linda Yee)

People visit the AfrikaBurn in Karoo Desert, Northern Cape Province, South Africa, on April 27, 2018. Afrikaburn, South Africa's answer to the legendary American Burning Man Festival, is held here from April 23 to April 29, attracting thousands of artists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Linda Yee)